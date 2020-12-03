GE introduce new version of Cypress onshore wind turbine platform

GE Renewable Energy (GE) have officially introduced the 6.0-164 version of its Cypress onshore wind turbine platform, making it one of the company’s most powerful onshore wind turbines available.

The 6.0-164 turbine will increase annual energy production by up to 11% over the 5.3-158 model. As with the other products in the Cypress platform, the 6.0-164 features a proprietary two-piece blade that improves logistics and drives costs down. Each 6.0-164 turbine will produce enough electricity to power approximately 5800 European households. The model will be in the field by 2022.

The 6.0-164 is the most recent model announced in the Cypress platform, which also includes 5.5-158, 5.3-158 and 4.8-158 turbines. The Cypress platform advances the proven technology of GE's 2 MW and 3 MW fleets, which serve an installed base of more than 20 GW. The platform covers multiple wind classes enabling significant improvements in annual energy production, increased efficiency in service ability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately delivering more value to customers.

The new model is designed with services in mind, facilitating up-tower repairs and featuring condition-based predictive services that will improve return-to-service and uptime, while lowering lifecycle costs.

Since its introduction, GE has received more than 3.4 GW of orders for its Cypress turbines in multiple European countries including Germany, Austria, Sweden, and Lithuania, as well as Brazil, Australia, and Turkey.

The latest unit in the Cypress platform fully leverages resources across GE and was developed in partnership between GE’s onshore wind business, the company’s global research centre and LM Wind Power.

