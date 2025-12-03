Ekwil announces AiP from ClassNK

Ekwil has announced that its Float4WindTM tension-leg platform (TLP) has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK. This confirmation follows a detailed assessment of the updated design and represents an important milestone in the development of Ekwil’s TLP technology.

The AiP verifies the Float4Wind design complies with the normative reference NKRE-GL-FOWT01 ‘Guidelines for Offshore Floating Wind Turbine Structures’ and meets the necessary safety and engineering principles for future commercial floating wind developments. The AiP, which included an assessment of seismic conditions, confirms that the platform has achieved a level of maturity suitable for industrial deployment.

“Achieving this AiP marks a key milestone for Ekwil and showcases the engineering excellence delivered by our teams,” said Julien Prieur, Head of Products. “It underscores the robustness of the Float4Wind design and provides confidence as we advance the development of our TLP solution for future projects.”

Float4Wind is part of Ekwil’s portfolio of floating wind foundations and is designed to deliver low-motion performance with a compact mooring footprint, making it particularly suitable for deeper waters.

The evolution of the Float4Wind concept reflects the experience gained during the French Provence Grand Large pilot project – the world’s first TLP floating wind farm built on Ekwil’s technology and installed offshore Fos-sur-Mer since 2023. The insights from this project have contributed to key improvements in constructability, design optimisation, and preparation for future scaling.

The ClassNK AiP supports Float4Wind as a credible foundation option for up-coming floating wind tenders and feasibility studies. It contributes to ongoing work aimed at ensuring TLP solutions can complement other floater types in meeting the diverse requirements of global offshore wind markets, including the Japanese market.

