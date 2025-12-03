LSP Renewables wins Fengmiao contract

LSP Renewables has announced that its Taiwan office has secured a contract with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to supply client representatives and marine co-ordinators for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm. This is a significant 495 MW offshore wind development located off the coast of Taichung. The project will feature 33 Vestas V236 15.0 MW turbines and will play an important role in supporting Taiwan’s growing renewable energy targets.

As a leading global renewable energy recruitment partner, this project strengthens the company’s long-term collaboration with CIP and highlights its capability in delivering experienced offshore wind professionals to large scale projects across Asia Pacific. This will be the third project LSP Renewables has supported CIP with, demonstrating the value of the ongoing partnership and ability to provide high quality offshore talent across the full lifecycle of offshore wind developments.

Morad Bantal, Regional Director at LSP Renewables, said: “Securing this contract on Fengmiao 1 reflects the strength of our team in Taiwan and the trust our clients place in LSP Renewables. We are committed to supporting the successful delivery of this important project and continuing our partnership with CIP. Our focus remains on providing high quality expertise that helps drive the region’s offshore wind ambitions forward.”

