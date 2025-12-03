Offshore Wind Growth Partnership awards £2.4 million to scale up UK supply chain

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has awarded £2.4 million to nine supply chain companies, aimed at enhancing their capabilities and increasing capacity within the offshore wind sector.

This funding, made available through OWGP’s Development Funding programme, will provide critical support for UK supply chain companies as they scale up operations.

The programme supports projects that align with Industrial Growth Plan priorities to address key supply chain growth areas. Applications supported cover a broad range of growth areas including; electrical systems and cables, foundations and substructures, smart environmental surveys and installations, and O&M.

These applications underwent a thorough evaluation process, with priority given to proposals featuring near-to-market solutions, customer interest and engagement, and a clear and credible ambition for growth within the sector.

Nine companies have been selected to receive support from OWGP. These include, Airspection Limited, BPP Cables Limited, Fennex Ltd, HydroSurv Unmanned Survey (UK) Ltd, Innovair Limited, Kinewell Energy Ltd, MJR Controls Limited, SeaThor Limited and Slipform Engineering Ltd.

Andy Simmonds, Director of SeaThor, commented: “Receiving support from OWGP marks another exciting step forward for SeaThor. This funding enables us to finalise the development and commercial readiness of our CableSpring technology. This will deliver a new standard of reliability for dynamic subsea cables and unlock significant cost savings for floating offshore wind projects. We’re proud to bring innovative UK engineering to one of the industry’s most pressing challenges.”

Minoo Patel, Director of BPP Cables Limited, added: “OWGP funding will enable BPP to accelerate the development of next-generation water-blocking layer designs, providing vital innovation to support the rapid growth of the dynamic cables sector for floating offshore wind.”

Lynne McIntosh-Grieve, Head of Programme Delivery at OWGP, commented: “It is wonderful to announce the companies’ selected through our latest Development Funding programme. This funding will support a diverse portfolio of projects from UK supply chain companies set to strengthen the sector’s ability to deliver offshore wind at scale.

“The record number of high-quality applications we received in this funding round demonstrates the ambition and readiness of companies to meet the growing demand in the UK offshore wind market.

“We are proud to support these nine projects, which will accelerate near-to-market solutions, build capacity, and deliver lasting benefits for the sector and the economy.”

