Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. win US wind farm contract

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA), an infrastructure construction company with specialised energy and heavy civil expertise, has announced that the company has been awarded a wind construction contract for the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind farm in Mason County, Illinois, US. Cordelio Power, a North American based renewable power producer, awarded the project to White Construction, a subsidiary of IEA that constructs utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

White Construction has already commenced limited construction work on the Glacier Sands project and expects to receive full notice to proceed in 1Q2021, with completion of the project expected in October 2021. White Construction will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the construction of project roads, improvements of public roads, installation of collection systems and foundations and the erection of 43 wind turbines.

Illinois ranks sixth in the US for installed wind capacity according to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), with over 5800 MW of wind online. Wind accounts for 7.6% of all energy produced in the state, enough to power 1.3 million homes. Illinois also ranks third in the US in wind industry employment, with over 8000 wind jobs in 2019. Wind energy installations in Illinois, according to AWEA, helped the state avoid 7.2 metric t of CO 2 emissions from fossil fuel power plants while also saving the state 3.9 billion gal. of water.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.