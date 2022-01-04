BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate announce new projects

BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate have announced the first three offshore wind projects that they are developing together in Australia. This partnership combines BlueFloat Energy’s deep global experience in offshore wind with Energy Estate’s strong local presence, development expertise and track record.

Offshore wind partnership

BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate share a vision that offshore wind is a key enabling technology for Australia as the nation pivots from fossil fuels to a net zero future. BlueFloat Energy has a growing pipeline of offshore wind projects in multiple markets, and the first three projects in Australia build on the recent announcement of the partnership with Energy Estate and Elemental Group in New Zealand. Nick Sankey, based in Melbourne, has been appointed as Country Manager for BlueFloat Energy to help accelerate development activities.

The first three projects which are being developed in Australia by BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate are:

Hunter Coast Offshore Wind Project – a 1.4 GW project which will use floating wind technology and will be located off the coast south of Newcastle in the Hunter Coast region of NSW.

Wollongong Offshore Wind Project – a 1.6 GW project which will also use floating wind technology and will be located across two sites off the coast from Wollongong in the Illawarra region of NSW.

Greater Gippsland Offshore Wind Project – a 1.3 GW project which will use bottom-fixed technology and will be located off the coast of the Gippsland region of Victoria.

The partnership is also assessing a number of additional sites in each of Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania and they plan to announce further projects in early 2022.

“The timing of our announcement comes hot on the heels of Australia’s Federal Government passing legislation that provides a framework for developing offshore wind projects here. This is a pivotal step as the Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Bill 2021 establishes a regulatory scaffold to enable the construction, installation, commissioning, operation, maintenance, and decommissioning of offshore electricity infrastructure,” said Nick Sankey.

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy stated “Offshore wind energy is booming globally and now it is Australia’s time. We are excited by the prospect of introducing the two types of offshore wind technology (floating and fixed) into Australia, as this will enable us to harness some of the best offshore wind resources globally. The combination of world-class wind resources, the transition from fossil fuels, and suitable maritime conditions is an ideal platform for large-scale energy infrastructure projects being built close to load sources. As experts in offshore wind development with strong technical knowledge, Bluefloat Energy are excited about what can be achieved here in Australia.”

BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate share the same ethos and development principles with a focus on local and Indigenous participation as well as early engagement and delivering enduring benefits for stakeholders and communities. The goal is to build an industry, not just projects. The approach to developing an offshore wind industry in Australia is distinctive and includes:

Promoting common infrastructure solutions with other offshore wind developers, such as shared transmission corridors and offshore transmission networks.

Assessing how offshore wind projects can integrate into local ecosystems that include large scale long duration energy storage, green hydrogen, and e-fuels production.

Encouraging the development of clean industrial precincts with partners at suitable ports and attracting new manufacturing capabilities to Australia.

Offshore wind projects comprise infrastructure located on both the land and sea. Bluefloat Energy and Energy Estate acknowledge that Australia’s Traditional Owners are the custodians of the land and the sea where the projects will be located. The companies will work closely with them to ensure their connection to and relationship with the land and waters is well understood, as well as exploring a range of opportunities to partner with them in the offshore wind industry.

Rosie King, Director of Engagement at Energy Estate said “BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate’s shared set of values includes actively taking steps to support training and promoting opportunities for workers to move into new roles that will be created by the offshore wind industry. We believe that the best outcomes for stakeholders and local communities will be achieved if governments and the industry collaborate from the outset. Change can be viewed as unsettling, but not if it is managed properly by open engagement with those impacted.”