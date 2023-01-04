DEME secures inter-array cable transportation and installation contract for Empire Wind 1 and 2

Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, has awarded a contract to DEME Offshore US for the transportation and installation of inter-array cables for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms.

Representing a substantial contract, DEME Offshore US will be responsible for the transport and installation of the inter-array cables, which have a total length of over 350 km (217 miles). Empire Wind 1 and 2, located on the East Coast of the US, will be a major contributor the meeting New York State’s ambitious clean energy and climate goals.

The installation works will be performed by a cable installation vessel from the DEME fleet in two campaigns. Currently, the company operates the state-of-the-art cable installation vessel Living Stone, and this will be joined by a second DP3 cable installation vessel Viking Neptun in 1Q23. This addition to the fleet confirms DEME’s cable installation capabilities and its leading position in the market.

Sid Florey, President DEME Offshore US, commented: “We are very proud Equinor has awarded DEME Offshore US these two exceptional projects. DEME’s excellent track record and ability to successfully execute large scale cable projects safely and efficiently, combined with our robust technical solution for the Empire Wind projects, are the key factors for our success with the award of this contract.”

Additionally, this contract highlights the continued expansion of the company’s US portfolio through its office in Boston and its commitment to the future growth of the US offshore wind market, he emphasised.

Empire Wind 1 and 2 are being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp. Equinor will be the operator through the development, construction, and operations phases of the projects. Once constructed, Empire Wind 1 and 2 will have a total installed capacity of more than 2 GW and will power more than 1 million New York homes.

