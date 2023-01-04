SeaSapphire awarded research permit for floating offshore wind farm

SeaSapphire, powered by Simply Blue Group and Eolus, has taken been awarded a research permit for a floating offshore wind farm in the Bothnian Sea, Finland.

The Finnish government gave consent regarding a research permit for the floating offshore wind project Wellamo in the Finnish Bothnian Sea. The environmental impact assessment will begin in January 2023, and the seabed investigations will be carried out in 2023.

The project ‘Wellamo Floating Wind’ is developed by SeaSapphire, powered by Simply Blue Group and Eolus. Wellamo is located in the Finnish economic zone approximately 90 km off the coast, southwest of Pori. Wellamo is one of four floating offshore wind parks being developed jointly by Eolus and Simply Blue Group in Finland and Sweden under the SeaSapphire brand.

The planned capacity of Wellamo Floating Wind is 1 – 2 GW, which would add up to 10 TWh of renewable electricity for the Finnish electricity grid annually. The number of turbines for the wind farms is approximately 100, and the final number will be determined at a later stage.

