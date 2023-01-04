Vestas secures an additional order with ENGIE to complement Latin America’s largest wind project

Vestas and Engie Brasil Energia SA have been awarded with an 288 MW order of 64 units of V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the Serra de Assuruá wind farm, located in the municipality of Gentio do Ouro, in the state of Bahia, Brazil.

As announced on 30 September 2022, both companies signed an agreement to implement the largest wind project in Latin America that, once fully installed, will have a total nominal capacity of 846 MW.

Vestas will also deliver a 25 year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production, while also providing long-term business case certainty.

“It is a pleasure to work in partnership with ENGIE Brasil Energia and reinforce the joint commitment to facilitate and accelerate the energy transition in Brazil. At Vestas, we will continue working to contribute to the development of the Brazilian energy matrix based on wind energy and closely with our partners to continue developing large scale projects such as the Serra de Assuruá,” said Eduardo Ricotta, President of Vestas Latin America.

The delivery and commercial operation of Serra do Assuruá is estimated to start gradually from 2H24.

