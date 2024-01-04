Fred. Olsen Windcarrier wins contract with Ørsted and PGE

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has been awarded a WTG installation contract with Ørsted and PGE for the installation of wind turbines at the Baltica 2, lot 3 offshore wind farm in Poland.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier will mobilise one of its special purpose-built jack-up installation vessels to the designated loadout quay and subsequently to the Baltica 2 offshore wind site during spring 2027.

The Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm is one of the largest offshore wind projects in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea. Baltica 2 was selected for the first phase of Poland’s ambitious offshore wind buildout programme by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) in 2021 when the project secured the CFD.

With a capacity of 1.5 GW, the wind farm will supply renewable energy to 2.4 million households in Poland. The wind farm will be constructed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

“The Polish wind energy market is a highly prioritised market for us, and we are extremely proud to be chosen by Ørsted and PGE as a reliable partner for this Polish project. This contract will continue to strengthen our relationship, and we look forward to supporting Ørsted and PGE in the Baltica 2 project in Poland in 2027,” said CEO Alexandra Koefoed, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.