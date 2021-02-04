Vestas to provide turbines for wind farm in Ireland

Vestas has secured an order for the 75 MW Cloncreen project in Ireland from the Irish climate solutions company Bord na Móna.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of 21 V136-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode in combination with a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, maximising power production while at the same time offering competitive levelised cost of energy.

This project is located in County Offaly in the Irish Midlands and it is derived from the latest RESS 1 auction round. Once commissioned, Cloncreen will be one of the largest Vestas wind parks in Ireland.

“Following a competitive international tender process, we are pleased to award the turbine contract to Vestas. The development of Cloncreen Wind Farm involves an investment by Bord na Móna of over €100 million in low-carbon electricity generation infrastructure in County Offaly. The project will make a significant contribution to the achievement of Ireland’s 70% renewable electricity target by 2030. It is one of the largest projects to clear in the recent RESS auction and we intend to see it as the first operational wind farm under the scheme. The supply installation and commissioning of the 21 V136-3.45 MW Vestas turbines will play a significant role in ensuring the successful delivery of this project. We very much look forward to working with Vestas over the coming months to deliver affordable, green energy, that enhances Ireland’s energy security”, says John Reilly, Head of Bord na Móna Renewable Energy.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 1Q2022, while commissioning is planned for 4Q2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.