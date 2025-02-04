With the Saint-Aubin-du-Plain wind farm, the PNE group has commissioned the first wind farm outside Germany to be transferred to its own operation portfolio.

The wind farm in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of western France went into trial operation at the end of 2024. The transition phase then began in mid-January 2025. On 1 February 2025, the wind farm entered into a 20-year contract for difference (CfD). The Herbsleben-Dachwig wind farm in Thuringia was also put into operation. Together, the two wind farms increase the total rated power of all PNE’s wind farms to 4343 MW.

The Saint-Aubin-du-Plain wind farm was planned and realised by WKN France, the French subsidiary of PNE AG. Three Nordex N131 turbines, each with a nominal capacity of 3.6 MW, feed green electricity into the grid. At the Herbsleben-Dachwig wind farm, PNE AG has commissioned two Nordex N149 turbines. The turbines each have a nominal capacity of 5.7 MW. These wind farms increased PNE’s generation portfolio by 22.2 MW. The PNE Group is expanding its targeted market position as an Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Sven Dippel, Executive VP of Energy Production/IPP at PNE AG, commented: “With the commissioning of our French wind farm Saint-Aubin-du-Plain, we reached a milestone for the PNE Group in the expansion of our IPP portfolio. We are taking over our first project outside of Germany into our own operation and are continuing to establish and expand our defined core markets.”

