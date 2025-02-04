Interocean awarded three-year offshore wind project contract

Interocean, provider of maritime solutions to the global offshore energy industry, has entered into a three-year contract to provide marine vetting and assurance to the Morgan, Mona, and Morven offshore wind projects being developed under a joint venture between BP and Energie Württemberg AG.

Morgan and Mona are located in the Irish Sea approximately 22 – 37 km from the coast, covering a combined area of around 580 km2. Situated in the North Sea, approximately 60 km from the coast of Aberdeen, Morven spans an area of approximately 860 km2, with water depths varying from 21 – 76 m. With a total projected generating capacity of 5.9 GW – enough to power the equivalent of around six million UK households each year. The three wind farms are expected to play a role in achieving the UK’s target of 50 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Interocean has a track record in delivering offshore projects across the offshore energy sectors, including high value cargo transportation, mooring installation, and walk-to-work solutions.

Alex Reid, CEO of Interocean, commented: “We are thrilled to have been chosen to contribute to projects of national importance. As a UK headquartered company, we take pride in supporting initiatives that have the potential to enhance energy security and benefit local communities.”