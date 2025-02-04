Senvion India partners with Voodin Blade Technology for wooden turbine blades

In a move towards sustainable wind energy, Senvion, a wind turbine original equipment manufacturer in India, has joined with a German wooden wind turbine blade manufacturer, Voodin Blade Technology GmbH.

The partnership aims to develop and manufacture high-performance wooden wind turbine blades for Senvion’s 4.2 MW wind turbine platform.

The partnership will begin with a comprehensive feasibility study to evaluate the technical, economic, and environmental potential of wooden turbine blades, followed by the installation and testing of prototype blades. Building on Voodin’s experience of deploying prototype wooden blades in Germany in 2024, this collaboration sets the stage for a new era of more sustainable wind energy solutions.

Voodin specialises in creating sustainable wood-based wind turbine blades using LVL to enhance performance and reduce environmental impact. This collaboration represents a major step forward in tackling one of the wind industry’s biggest challenges – blade recyclability – by integrating engineered wood, a renewable and recyclable material, into turbine blade design.

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, commented: “The 4.2M160 epitomises our pursuit of innovation in wind energy technology. We have engineered this turbine to surpass the expectations of our global customers, ensuring performance and reliability in challenging environments. We have evaluated Voodin’s technology and see great potential in terms of sustainability and flexibility.”

Tom Siekmann, CEO of Voodin Blade Technology, stated: “We are excited to collaborate with Senvion on this initiative. This partnership allows us to bring our wooden blade technology to a new scale and reinforces our mission to create a more sustainable and recyclable future for the wind energy industry. Wooden wind turbines are not only a technological advancement but also a leap towards a more sustainable wind energy ecosystem.”

Dr. PKC Bose, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ENREGO Energy GmbH, Partners of Voodin Blade Technology GmbH, noted: “The strategic alliance between Senvion India and Voodin Blades will transform the future of wind turbine blade production. These companies are innovative, creative, and flexible and will help our path towards achieving a sustainable world forever.”

