AFRY appointed owner’s engineer for Upperchurch wind farm in Ireland

AFRY has been appointed owner’s engineer by Irish renewable energy developer, Ecopower, for the construction of the Upperchurch wind farm in County Tipperary, Ireland. The project marks AFRY’s fifth wind farm with Ecopower and will add up to 84 MW maximum export capacity to the country’s grid.

Around one-third of Ireland’s electricity is generated by wind power, making it a cornerstone of the country’s clean energy supply. As owner’s engineer, AFRY will act as project manager for the construction of 22 wind turbines with a combined installed capacity of 99?MW and a maximum export capacity of 84?MW. The scheme will connect to the grid at 110?kV and will include building of two 110?kV substations and a 30-km long 110?kV grid connection cable.

“The investment underlines our commitment to onshore wind farms in Ireland and to being a long term developer and owner of renewable energy assets. The project is our fifth with AFRY, a partnership built on trust, practical problem solving and consistent delivery from early development through to construction. Upperchurch will create Irish jobs, support the local community through the Community Benefit Fund, generate clean power, and contribute meaningfully to Ireland’s climate targets,” said Pat Brett at Ecopower.

“We are proud to support Ecopower on Upperchurch as owner’s engineer, bringing our Irish and international expertise to deliver a high quality project safely and efficiently. This reflects our long-standing partnership built over nearly two decades, and our shared commitment for a net-zero Ireland,” added Petteri Härkki, Head of Renewables & Energy Storage at AFRY.

The construction of the wind farm began in January 2026 and is expected to be operational in 2027.

