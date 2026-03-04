Ocean Winds signs agreement for lease for Celtic Sea site

Ocean Winds (OW), the 50:50 joint venture between EDPR and ENGIE, has signed an agreement for lease with The Crown Estate for a floating offshore wind project site in the Celtic Sea – marking a significant milestone for the UK’s floating offshore wind ambitions.

The site is the third to be leased through Allocation Round 5, following the announcement of OW’s preferred supplier status in November 2025. The project will join OW’s development pipeline in the UK and could be delivered in phases up to a total capacity of 1.5 GW over the next decade.

Ocean Winds is a global leader in floating technology and has a strong track record of project delivery and operation in the UK, and in the world, bringing long-term socio-economic benefit to rural communities.

Adam Morrison, UK Country Manager at Ocean Winds, commented: “Signing the agreement for lease for the Celtic Sea site demonstrates our commitment to the development of commercial scale floating offshore wind in the UK. Over the coming years, we will begin early stage development work, engaging with local stakeholders to identify opportunities to deliver lasting benefits to our local communities whilst supporting the UK’s energy security and net zero objectives.”

Julia Rose, Head of Offshore Wind at The Crown Estate, added: “Round 5 is such an exciting opportunity to establish an innovative new technology at commercial scale in the UK, supporting many new jobs whilst also contributing to our national energy security and clean energy transition. OW entering into an agreement for lease for their site in the Celtic Sea is a significant moment and testament to the attractiveness of the UK’s world-leading offshore wind sector. We’re delighted they have achieved this milestone and look forward to working closely with them as they begin their development stage.”

