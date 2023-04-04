KenzFigee signs contract with Aker Solutions

KenzFigee has signed a contract with Aker Solutions for the delivery of an offshore pedestal crane for installation on ScottishPower Renewables high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) converter station for the East Anglia THREE (EA3) offshore wind farm in the UK.

The delivery involves an electric hydraulic box boom offshore Ram Luffing 2400 type designed and manufactured by KenzFigee. The crane will be designed and verified in accordance with the EN13852-1 and certified against DNVGL-ST-0378 lifting requirements, all with a strong focus on safety, reliability and easy and low maintenance. To ensure the highest possible quality, the crane will be equipped with top-notch well-known West European brands and assembled and tested at the company’s premises in the Netherlands.

The expected delivery of the Ram Luffing offshore crane is scheduled for 2Q24.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by Aker Solutions for the design and delivery of our robust offshore pedestal crane for installation on the EA3 HVDC converter station, which will be located in the North Sea off the east coast of England. This contract award perfectly fits in our strategy to increase the supply of our electrically driven products to the renewable industry,” said Robert de Rijcke, CCO of KenzFigee.

