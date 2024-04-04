UKA places order with the Nordex Group

At the end of March, the wind and solar farmer developer Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. (UKA) placed an order for a further 39 turbines with the German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex. The machines of the N149/5.X, N163/5.X, and N163/6.X series are expected to provide a total generation capacity of 253 MW after commissioning. Nordex will also take over the premium service of the turbines for 20 years.

The turbines will be installed in 2025 in the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Saxony-Anhalt, and Brandenburg. Including the orders now placed, UKA has ordered 450 MW of wind turbines from Nordex in the last three months.

"After our success in the February tender for onshore wind, this is further proof that project implementation is increasingly coming back into focus at UKA," commented Managing Partner Gernot Gauglitz on the order. "The energy transition has noticeably gained momentum in Germany. UKA will continue to play a central role in Germany's climate-friendly, affordable and independent electricity supply in the future. Nordex is a strong partner for us in this regard."

It was not until mid-March 2024 that UKA reported a major success in the Federal Network Agency's ‘Wind on Land’ tender round in February. Almost 18% (321.1MW) of the awarded projects belong to the Group's portfolio. The success of the ‘Wind on Land’ tender creates the economic framework for project implementation within the framework of the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG).

On the procurement side, UKA had already laid the foundations in November 2023 to put more focus back on project implementation. An existing framework contract with the Nordex Group has been extended. Further substantial orders are planned for 2024.

"Once again, UKA has opted for our technology. We are very happy about that. On the basis of the framework agreement, a trusting and constructive partnership has developed, which we value very much and want to expand further. With the new projects, we can once again make a good deal of progress in the energy transition in Germany together with UKA," commented Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.