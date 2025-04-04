GHD secures FEED role in 2 GW Caledonia offshore wind farm

GHD has been selected to provide the electrical front-end engineering design (FEED) for the initial phase of the Caledonia offshore wind farm, a new development by Ocean Winds – a joint venture between ENGIE and EDPR – within Scotland’s ScotWind leasing round.

Once fully developed, the 2 GW offshore wind farm is expected to generate renewable electricity for around two million homes.

The project expands Ocean Wind’s offshore wind presence in Scotland, following Moray East and Moray West, and will significantly increase energy production in the Moray Firth. GHD’s involvement includes evaluating two turbine designs and developing the FEED for key electrical components, such as inter-array cables, the offshore high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) substation, power system configuration, export cables, landfall and transition bays, onshore cabling, and substation equipment.

GHD’s teams in Newcastle and Manchester will oversee the FEED, focusing on efficiency, standardisation, and the integration of innovative approaches in electrical infrastructure. With nine UK offices and a growing renewable energy portfolio, GHD is well-positioned to contribute to Scotland’s offshore wind sector and support the expansion of clean energy capacity in the region.

