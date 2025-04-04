PNE Group receives permits for wind and solar projects

The PNE Group has received the necessary permits for the construction and operation of two onshore wind farms in Hesse and a ground-mounted photovoltaic power plant in Brandenburg.

Six wind power turbines with a nominal output of 5.5 MW each and a total nominal output of 33 MW are currently planned for the Herzhausen wind farm in central Hesse.

The Welsche-Lied wind farm in northern Hesse is to consist of four turbines. According to the current planning status, three turbines with 7.2 MW each and one turbine with 6.2 MW are planned. The total output of the wind farm would therefore be 27.8 MW.

The Altlandsberg photovoltaic power plant is located in the town of the same name in Brandenburg. It is equipped with around 200 200 modules and has a total rated output of around 124 MWp.

With a total nominal output of 184.8 MW, the two wind farms and the photovoltaic power plant will be able to cover the annual electricity requirements of around 73 000 three-person households once they are commissioned.

“The licences received are an important step for our further growth,” explained Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. “They give us the opportunity to further expand our own generation portfolio.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

