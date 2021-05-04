ACWA Power expands its wind energy portfolio in Central Asia

In the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Energy, and His Excellency Sardor Umurzakov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments & Foreign Trade, ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants in 13 countries, signed an implementation agreement with the Ministry of Investments & Foreign Trade and the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan for the development, construction and operation of a 1500 MW wind power project in Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan.

Once operational, the project will become one of the largest wind farms in the Central Asian region, and one of the largest in the world.

The agreement was signed, on behalf of ACWA Power by Ayad AlAmri, Executive General Manager of Business Development, and on behalf of the Uzbekistani side by Sherzod Khodjaev, Deputy Minister at the Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy, and Shukhrat Vafaev, Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, Yazeed Al Humaid, Director of local investment at the Public Investment Fund, and Saudi and Uzbekistani officials attended the signing ceremony.

The implementation, development, construction, and operation of the largest wind farm in the Central Asian region by a Saudi company reflects the Kingdom’s leadership in the field of energy and its capability to develop the human and technical potential for Saudi companies, especially in the renewables sphere.

The project seeks to bolster the Uzbekistan government’s efforts to diversify the country’s energy mix and increase its renewable energy capacity in line with recent strategic reforms. The announcement follows the signing of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and Investment Agreements for two wind power projects in Bukhara and Navoi, concluded earlier in 2021 with an aggregate power generation capacity of 1000 MW. ACWA Power also has a 1500 MW high efficiency gas fired power project under construction in Sirdarya, Uzbekistan.

The project is expected to cater to the power needs of approximately 4 million households and offset approximately 2.5 million tpy of CO 2 , contributing directly to the government’s aims to generate 30% of Uzbekistan’s power capacity from renewable sources by 2030, to meet growing yearly electricity demand, efficiently and sustainably.

