RWE breaks ground for the Thor onshore substation

RWE has started construction on the onshore substation for its Danish offshore wind farm, Thor. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of one of the largest Danish contributions to the green transition. Thor will be the country’s largest offshore wind farm to date and will create many jobs and vocational training positions locally. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on 4 May 2023 in the presence of Steffen Damsgaard, Chairman of the Technology & Environment Committee of the Municipality of Lemvig; Troels Ranis, Senior Vice President of Confederation of Danish Industry; Kristian Jensen, CEO of Green Power Denmark; Peter Weinreich-Jensen, Director of Siemens Energy Denmark; and Pia Lanken, CEO of RWE Renewables Denmark.

Erik Flyvholm, Mayor of Lemvig, said: “This is perhaps one of the most important groundbreaking ceremonies in Lemvig in recent times. It is the beginning of a massive wind project and the beginning of an energy adventure in Northwestern Jutland to the benefit of the climate, the region and the municipality. I wish for a fruitful partnership with RWE that will benefit both parties.”

The onshore substation will be built in the municipality of Lemvig. Siemens Energy will carry out the civil engineering and construction works together with MT Højgaard Danmark, one of Denmark’s leading companies for large scale building and infrastructure projects.

Lanken concluded: “I am very excited to be part of today’s groundbreaking ceremony, which will be a big step forward for Denmark’s green transition. We already work closely with the local community, politicians, fishermen, and educational institutions. It is crucial that we are in dialogue with these stakeholders because we want to contribute to local development. This is one of the reasons why we have committed to employing at least 30 vocational trainees for this major project.”

RWE also expects to recruit at least 60 local people to work on the operation and maintenance of Thor offshore wind farm.

