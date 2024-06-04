Uniper enters development partnership for 600 MW onshore wind power portfolio in Poland

Uniper and Poland-based project developer, WAP Energia, have entered a development partnership for an onshore wind power portfolio in Poland. The partnership covers six separate early-stage onshore wind projects with a target of up to 600 MW total capacity. Uniper will have full control over the development progress and costs of these projects.

The projects are spread across the Western part of Poland and will contribute to Uniper’s target to develop 10 GW of renewable energy projects to ready-to-build status by 2030.

“Poland is experiencing rapid growth in renewable energy generation and is one of our core markets to develop renewables. As part of our strategic vision, our Uniper team in Poland together with local partners is expanding the pipeline in wind and photovoltaic in the Polish market to gigawatt scale. Next to co-development partnerships we are expanding our own origination and greenfield development capacities,” said Jörg Lennertz, Uniper Renewables, CEO.

Uniper’s strategy is focused on driving the transformation of the energy industry through flexible, balanced, and bespoke forms of energy generation.

To this end, the company is transforming its own power plants, facilities and investing in flexible and secure power generation assets. In total, approximately €8 billion is to be invested in green growth and transformation between 2023 and 2030. This includes investments in solar and wind power plants, where significant growth is targeted. In 2030, Uniper aims to use more than 80% of its installed pow-er plant capacity for CO 2 -free electricity production.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.