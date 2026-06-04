OEG acquires Hybrid Resource Management

OEG has acquired Hybrid Resource Management Ltd, an independent on and offshore wind workforce solutions specialist operating across the UK and Europe in a strategic move to strengthen its technical services capability and expand its global presence in the growing operations and maintenance (O&M) wind market.

Established in 2019, with its principal office in Newquay, Cornwall, UK, Hybrid has rapidly grown to become a trusted provider of personnel support across the O&M sector, including preventative maintenance and major corrective repairs. Drawing on 75 years of collective industry experience, the business has earned a strong reputation for delivering specialist onshore and offshore support services directly to OEMs operating in complex and challenging environments.

The acquisition adds more than 80 skilled technicians and specialist personnel enhancing OEG’s technical capability and capacity to support customers across the wind energy sector. Hybrid will continue to operate under its existing brand in the near term, with integration into OEG planned for 1Q27. Directors Stephen Potter and Morwenna Richards will continue to lead the business ensuring continuity of leadership and day-to-day operations, with ongoing delivery supported by the wider capability and infrastructure of OEG.

Hybrid is OEG’s 15th wind related acquisition since it began growing its renewables business in 2021, demonstrating the company’s ambition to rapidly build a market leader well positioned to capitalise on the long-term opportunities in the sec-tor.

Billy Hamilton, OEG’s Topside Director, said: “Hybrid has built a strong reputation in both on and offshore wind, underpinned by a highly skilled workforce and strong customer relationships. As well as augmenting our presence in the O&M and major component markets, this acquisition also enhances our technical capacity and creates a larger pool of specialist personnel to support growing customer demand. It also aligns with our overarching broader strategy of scaling organically and through targeted acquisitions. We are pleased to welcome the Hybrid team to OEG and look forward to working together to further strengthen our wind offering.”

Morwenna Richards, Hybrid Director, added: “We are immensely excited at the prospect of joining OEG and believe this marks a significant milestone in our jour-ney at Hybrid. We feel this union represents a wonderful opportunity to join an organisation that shares our core values and vision, and to continue carefully scaling our operations whilst ensuring the quality of service we provide to our clients.

“We would like to thank everyone in our team for their hard work and commitment to our current and future success, and our customers for their ongoing support. We are very much looking forward to working with Billy and the OEG Topside team, and to the opportunities this new chapter will unlock for us.”

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