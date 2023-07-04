Jan De Nul Group, in partnership with Hellenic Cables, has been awarded by TenneT the turnkey delivery of three HVAC offshore grid connection cables for the offshore wind farms to be developed in zones N-3.7 and N-3.8 in Germany. These cables will connect the wind farms to the DolWin kappa convertor station. , from which HVDC cables transfer the produced energy to shore.

The turnkey contract, with delivery predicted for 2026, consists of three 155 kV HVAC grid connection cables. A single cable is installed between zone N-3.7 and the DolWin kappa convertor covering a length of 16.5 km. The N-3.8 zone on the other hand, will be connected to the convertor station by two cables, each with a length of approximately 10 km. Hellenic Cables will design and manufacture all cables, after which Jan De Nul will perform the transportation, laying, and protection works.

“We are honoured that TenneT selected Jan De Nul together with our partner Hellenic Cables to deliver the grid connection cables for these two future German wind farms,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Manager of Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group. “The project has a large similarity with the export cable projects Trianel Windpark Borkum II and Borkum Riffgrund II that Jan De Nul and Hellenic have delivered to TenneT back in 2018. Following the recent completion of the export cable installation scope for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha projects and TenneT’s recent award to Jan De Nul of a German 525 kV cable system portfolio, we look forward to yet another successful collaboration.”

“This collaboration exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in driving the energy transition and advancing sustainable solutions. We look forward to working closely with Jan De Nul Group and TenneT to successfully execute this project, contributing to the growth of offshore wind energy. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that support the global shift towards clean, renewable energy sources and strengthens Germany’s security of supply,” added Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables.

