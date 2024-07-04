Jan De Nul wins Taiwanese cable contract

Jan De Nul Group has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the installation of about 90 km of subsea high-voltage export cables. Those cables will bring wind energy generated at the Fengmiao I wind farm ashore. Fengmiao I is the eighth wind farm in Taiwan where Jan De Nul Group is contributing to. Worldwide, the maritime constructor participated in the construction of over 60 offshore wind farms.

Fengmiao I has a capacity of 500 MW, providing power for about half a million households, and is part of the larger Fengmiao wind project. This is located approximately 35 km off the coast of Taichung and has a total capacity of 1800 MW. Jan De Nul Group will connect the offshore substation of Fengmiao I to the onshore grid via two AC high-voltage cables. To do so, it will deploy its cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh. The company is responsible for transport and installation of the cables, including the protection of crossings with other cables. The cables have a length of 45 km and 44 km respectively and weigh more than 8000 t altogether.

“The Fengmiao wind farm brings us another step closer to a world driven by renewable energy. Jan De Nul Group is a big believer in the energy transition and has the knowledge, skills and equipment to make that transition a reality. The two new XL cable-laying vessels we recently ordered prove that we are going all-out for green electricity," Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!