Nordex Group receives Spanish wind order

The Nordex Group has received an order from Aquila Clean Energy for 123.9 MW in Spain. From summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install 21 N163/5.X turbines for the Baza cluster in the province of Granada in southern Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines over a period of 20 years. Aquila Clean Energy also has the option – as agreed by both parties – to extend the total number of turbines for this order by up to an additional 24 machines; the option would have to be exercised until 31 August 2024.

The Baza cluster is spread over eight locations between the cities of Granada and Almeria in Andalusia. The Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 series turbines on 108-metre-high tubular steel towers here. The entire wind farm cluster is scheduled to be commissioned in the course of 2026.

"We are delighted to be working with Aquila Clean Energy not only in the Northern European countries, but now also in Spain. The new order once again demonstrates our confidence in our technology and our ability to successfully implement projects. In recent years, we have been able to maintain our market share of new orders in Spain at over 30% per year," said Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of the Nordex Group.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!