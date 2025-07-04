Aneo acquires wind farm in Sweden

Aneo has entered into an agreement with KGAL Investment Management to acquire the Bäckhammar wind farm, located in Kristinehamn municipality in southern Sweden (SE3). The acquisition is a targeted and strategic step in the company’s long-term growth strategy, and strengthens the geographic diversification of its power production across the Nordic region.

The wind farm consists of 31 Vestas turbines with a total installed capacity of 130 MW and has been operational since 2020. A portion of the output is secured through a long-term power purchase agreement with a major international technology company – an agreement that will continue under Aneo’s ownership.

“We have strong belief in the long-term development of the Nordic power market. With this acquisition, we are strengthening our position and taking another step toward building a solid and profitable renewable energy portfolio – while also improving our geographic balance,” said Gunnar Hovland, CEO of Aneo.

The acquisition comes at a time when Aneo is implementing wide-ranging efficiency measures, including cost reductions and workforce downsizing. The investment in Bäckhammar reflects Aneo’s firm belief in a long-term and positive market outlook, despite the necessary adaptations to today’s challenging conditions.

“Bäckhammar is a well-managed wind farm with solid technical standards. It’s a good acquisition at a competitive price, with potential for both operational optimisation and future development. We know the technology and the region well, and the asset fits seamlessly into our existing portfolio in Sweden,” added Kari Skeidsvoll Moe, EVP Renewables at Aneo.”

