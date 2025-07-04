DEME launches second WTIV

DEME has celebrated the launch of its second wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Norse Energi, at the Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. This marks a major step forward as the vessel enters its final construction phase.

Designed by GustoMSC, Norse Energi – like its sister vessel Norse Wind – is engineered to install turbines with rotor diameters over 300 m and XXL monopiles up to 3000 t, even in water depths of 70 m. These vessels will be among the most advanced WTIVs in the industry.

The launch ceremony honoured the strong partnership between CIMC Raffles and DEME, built on trust, respect, and excellence. From the first steel cutting in January to the launch, safety has remained a top priority.

The vessels Norse Wind and Norse Energi are expected to be delivered in 4Q25 and early 2026 respectively, and they will be coated in the iconic DEME green colour.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!