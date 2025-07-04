RWE starts construction of Golticlay onshore wind project

RWE, the UK’s leading power generator, has officially started construction of the 62.7 MW Golticlay onshore wind farm, located 5 km northwest of Lybster in Caithness, Scotland.

Golticlay wind farm features 11 state-of-the-art wind turbines, each 180 m to the blade tip and individually boasting a capacity of 5.7 MW. Once operational, the wind farm will be capable of producing enough renewable electricity to power approximately 84 000 Scottish homes annually. Full power generation is anticipated for the end of 2026.

Victoria Allen, RWE Head of Onshore Development, Scotland, said: “This is an exciting moment as work begins on the Golticlay onshore wind farm, a project that underscores our commitment to Scotland’s renewable energy sector. Golticlay will not only generate clean, home-grown power but also deliver economic benefits at a regional level, boosting local businesses and creating jobs in the area.”

Golticlay joins RWE’s Enoch Hill (70 MW), Camster II (36 MW) and Strathy Wood (70 MW) projects in construction in Scotland. Once fully operational, all four projects will boast a combined installed capacity of 231 MW helping bolster Scotland’s progress towards net zero.

RWE has appointed two main contractors to undertake the construction of the project. Farrans, a leading civil engineering contractor, is responsible for managing the construction operations and is committed to working with local subcontractors to maximise RWE’s investment locally. It is currently working with local contractor Alan Gow Groundworks, which expects to employ 25 people on site during its contracted works, further maximising the impact of the project’s investment locally.

Patrick Murray, Regional Director at Farrans, added: “We are proud to be a part of the Golticlay project, which will bring transformative benefits to both the local economy and Scotland's renewable energy goals. By partnering with regional businesses and engaging the local workforce, we aim to maximise the positive impact of this project across Caithness.”

RWE has also partnered with the Nordex Group to manufacture and supply 11 of its Delta4000 series N149/5.7 turbines, via the nearby port of Wick.

Nicholas Smith, Project Manager, UK & Ireland at Nordex Group, commented: “Nordex is thrilled to be part of the Golticlay wind farm, which demonstrates the power of local collaboration in driving green energy solutions. Our work with Scottish businesses and use of the port of Wick ensures not only high-performance energy generation but also meaningful benefits for the community.”

