 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wind
  3. 04 Aug 23
  4. Vestas receives 189 MW order in the US

Vestas receives 189 MW order in the US

Published by , Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,

Vestas has received a 189 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the USA. The order consists of 45 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Vestas receives 189 MW order in the US

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 1Q24 with commissioning scheduled for the 2Q24.

The project is currently undisclosed.

Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/04082023/vestas-receives-189-mw-order-in-the-us/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):