RES welcomes consent for Magheramore wind farm

Leading renewable energy company, RES, has welcomed the decision to consent Magheramore wind farm, following a successful appeal.

The Planning Appeal Commission held a hearing in April 2025 and took the decision to approve the six-turbine wind farm, located near Dungiven.

Jennifer McCorry, Project Manager for RES, responded: “Magheramore has been carefully designed to fit sensitively into the existing landscape and we warmly welcome the decision, which unlocks much-needed investment in the local economy.”

RES has a strong track record of working with the supply chain around its projects to maximise inward investment, and Magheramore wind farm has the potential to deliver a £1.6 – £2 million boost into the local economy during construction alone.

RES has been playing a pivotal role in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects from its office in Larne, Northern Ireland since the early 1990s. With a wealth of experience across a wide range of disciplines, RES continues to play an active part in Northern Ireland’s clean energy transition.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!