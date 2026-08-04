Vattenfall awarded Hesselø and North Sea I Mid offshore wind projects

Vattenfall has been awarded the Hesselø and North Sea I Mid offshore wind projects in the latest Danish offshore wind tender, strengthening Vattenfall’s offshore portfolio and supporting the large scale expansion of fossil-free energy in Europe.

The award marks another step towards meeting the growing demand for reliable, locally produced electricity.

David Flood, Head of Business Unit Offshore, noted: “Winning both projects reflects our continued ambition to grow our offshore wind portfolio and support the electrification of industry and society. Wind power, together with other fossil-free sources of generation, can help meet the growing demand for clean electricity in Europe. Projects like this demonstrate how we are scaling offshore wind while maintaining a strong focus on affordability and long-term value.”

The Hesselø offshore wind project is located in the Kattegat Sea between Denmark and Sweden, around 30 km from the coast, with a minimum installed capacity of 800 MW. The North Sea I Mid offshore wind project is located in the North Sea, approximately 20 km off the coast near Hvide Sande, with a minimum capacity of 1000 MW.

Both projects will mark a significant contribution to Denmark’s fossil-free energy production. Grid connection has been reserved for both projects, with the connection point located approximately 50 km inland. The consent will be granted for 30 years, with an option to extend it by a further 10 years.

The Hesselø and the North Sea I Mid offshore wind projects build on Vattenfall’s strong offshore wind portfolio in Denmark (~1.5 GW). With excellent wind resources and well-established infrastructure, Denmark has long been an important market for the company’s offshore wind business. Today, Vattenfall operates five offshore wind farms in Denmark, generating around 6.5 TWh of electricity annually, enough to power approximately 1.5 million homes.

Beyond strengthening Denmark’s fossil-free energy production, both projects will be developed with a focus on creating value for business, people, and planet alike. Environmental and social considerations will be integrated into the project from the outset, supporting the responsible delivery of large scale fossil-free electricity.

Vattenfall will now work closely with relevant partners and authorities to further develop both projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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