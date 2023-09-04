Vestas wins 54 MW project in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order from Energiequelle GmbH for the Zeven-Wistedt wind park in Lower Saxony, Germany.

The order consists of nine V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are proud to work on this large project in Germany which will feature Vestas’ industry leading EnVentus platform, our latest platform technology,” said Jens Kück, Senior Vice President Sales Onshore for Northern and Cen-tral Europe at Vestas. "This is the first time in a while that we work together with Energiequelle, one of Germany’s largest wind project developers. Our thanks go to the entire Energiequelle team for their trust in Vestas and a great collaboration so far which we look forward to continue in more projects together in the future.”

“We are pleased to resume our cooperation with Vestas after many years. Vestas is an important and estab-lished partner in the market with whom we will cooperate on many more projects in the future. We thank the whole team for the high level of commitment to reach the milestone in Zeven,” added Maik Pytzka, Senior Vice President Sales and Finance at Energiequelle.

The project site is located in Lower Saxony, about 35 km South-West of Hamburg. Turbine delivery will begin in the 3Q24 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the 4Q24.

