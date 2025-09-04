Invenergy receives local council backing for Pencloe wind farm extension

Invenergy, one of the world’s largest privately held developers, owners, and operators of clean energy solutions, has received support from East Ayrshire Council for the proposed extension to its Pencloe wind farm.

The clean energy firm’s plans have been backed by a majority of East Ayrshire planning committee members, a decision aligned with the council’s planning officers, who recommended the extension project for approval.

The proposal would see Invenergy’s Pencloe wind farm grow to a capacity of over 100 MW – enough to power approximately 128 000 Scottish homes. The company’s plans are comprised of an additional five wind turbines at the existing site, generating 22.5 MW in addition to the 81 MW project that is currently under construction.

As well as enabling the region to play a key role in powering Scotland’s clean energy ambitions, the extension will create additional economic opportunities for businesses and supply chain partners in and around East Ayrshire.

In addition, the extension will see Invenergy invest £4 million over the lifetime of the project in nearby communities, on top of the £14 million that Invenergy recently pledged for communities in the region. Managed by the 9CC Group, this additional investment will support community-led projects, with a focus on local infrastructure and energy efficiency.

Stuart Winter, Vice President and UK Country Manager at Invenergy, responded: “Additional turbines at our existing Pencloe wind farm will help deliver cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy for households across Scotland and the UK. Following extensive community engagement with East Ayrshire council, planning officers, and consultees, we are looking forward to the Scottish Ministers determining our application in due course and helping the community meet its energy needs and goals.”

Developed in partnership with the local communities, Invenergy’s proposed extension has been designed to minimise disruption. By making use of infrastructure at the existing site, it significantly reduces the amount of civils works required and thus, the number of vehicles on the road.

Building on years of engagement, Invenergy plans to continue using the establishing neighbour liaison forum to ensure local stakeholders remain central to its plans and the benefits it will deliver.

Winter concluded: “As a long-term partner to East Ayrshire communities, we are fully committed to the people we power and intend to deliver a meaningful and lasting community benefit package.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!