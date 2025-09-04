James Fisher completes 10 m diameter monopile cut

James Fisher and Sons plc, a global provider of specialist marine and energy solutions driving offshore energy forward, has completed the world’s first abrasive cut on a 10-m-diameter offshore wind monopile, completed in July 2025.

The operation deployed a bespoke external abrasive cutting tool – designed, built, and tested in the UK, to meet the growing demand for safe, cost-effective offshore wind maintenance and decommissioning solutions. The abrasive water jet system severed the full diameter of the monopile in a single, precision-controlled cut, enabling safe recovery to the deck of the vessel.

This project addressed a unique complex challenge – correcting installation issues in turbine foundations. But, as offshore wind markets mature around the world, operators are increasingly faced with the need to decommission or remediate assets. Over the longer term, as the global fleet of projects expands and reach end of life, this capability provides a safe and efficient solution, which minimises disruption to the surrounding marine environment.

Mark Stephen, Product Line Director, Decommissioning, CFE and Subsea Tooling at James Fisher, said: “This world-first achievement demonstrates what is possible when engineering expertise and innovation are applied to the evolving needs of offshore wind. By developing a new tool and approach, we’ve shown that large scale decommissioning can be done safely, efficiently and with the environment front of mind.”

Neil Sims, Head of Energy at James Fisher, added: “This project shows the difference that true engineering ingenuity can make when the industry faces unexpected or unprecedented challenges. Offshore wind is growing rapidly worldwide, and with that growth comes the responsibility to manage assets safely and sustainably throughout their lifecycle. By developing and proving this capability now, we’re helping our customers prepare for both today’s complex challenges and tomorrow’s large scale decommissioning needs.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!