Vattenfall to construct Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm following FID

Vattenfall has confirmed its final investment decision (FID) for the construction of the Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to accelerating the transition to renewable energy and supporting the UK’s ambitions of reaching net zero.

Clashindarroch II is located next to Vattenfall’s existing Clashindarroch wind farm, near Huntly in Aberdeenshire, which has been generating renewable electricity for 10 years.

Clashindarroch II’s 14 wind turbines will generate up to 63 MW renewable electricity – enough to power around 61 000 UK homes annually. Preparatory works will begin in autumn 2025.

Main construction is expected to begin in spring 2026, with first power anticipated in summer 2027.

Claus Wattendrup, UK Country Manager at Vattenfall, responded: “This investment decision reflects our confidence in the UK’s onshore wind sector and is a clear signal of our commitment to creating local jobs and strengthening the supply chain. Clashindarroch II will bring real economic benefits to the region, while also enhancing the local landscape and supporting wildlife through our dedicated habitat management plans. By generating affordable, homegrown renewable energy, it will also help protect bill payers from the rollercoaster of fossil fuel prices and support the UK’s climate goals.”

Clashindarroch II is predicted to offset around 90 844 tpy of carbon dioxide and will provide around £315 000 per annum in community benefit funding to the local community. The operational Clashindarroch wind farm has provided more than £2 million in funding to the local area in its first 10 years of operation.

