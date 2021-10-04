Vestas secures 189 MW order in Brazil

Vestas has signed a new agreement with Casa dos Ventos for a 189 MW wind project in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. As the fifth contract between the companies, the order takes the co-operation to surpass the 1.7 GW mark and highlights Casa dos Ventos' position as one of Vestas' largest customers in Latin America, and one of the largest investors in the development of wind projects in the country.

The order includes 42 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.5 MW Power Optimised Mode as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, optimising the energy production for the lifetime of the project.

The project’s output will be used by Casa dos Ventos to supply corporate customers with renewable energy through corporate power purchase agreements (PPA).

The delivery of wind turbines is planned for 4Q2023 and 1Q2024, with commissioning scheduled for 2Q2024.

