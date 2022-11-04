JF Renewables supporting offshore wind cable testing and terminations for Greater Changhua

James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables), trusted technical and operations solutions provider to the offshore renewables industry, and a part of James Fisher and Sons, is working with Ho Lung Power Engineering (HLPE) to provide planning, reporting, engineering support/technical review and skilled labour for cable termination and testing (T&T) of Orsted’s Greater Changhua wind farm in the Taiwan Strait. This news follows the recent announcement of the partnership between JF Renewables and HLPE to strengthen localisation in Taiwan.

This latest strategic partnership with HLPE supports the vital provision of local content offering to the Taiwanese market, overcoming the shortage of high voltage-related skills challenges while enabling customers to optimise their local content requirements. Leveraging its high voltage engineering specialists in-house, JF Renewables is providing consultancy services alongside a team of expert technicians for a systematic approach to project planning and execution of Taiwan offshore wind farm construction.

Technical support began in June, which included an assessment of team structure and task timings, logistical planning support, progress rate calculations, fibre optic (FO) installation support, interface management, and operational efficiency analysis.

Offshore operations include T&T consultancy and service on 66 kV inter array cables. Additional work scope includes FO and electrical testing pre and post installation, which began in July.

This comes at a pivotal growth moment for Taiwan as it ramps up to meet its target of 20.5 GW of offshore capacity by 2035 against the backdrop of project delays due to COVID challenges.

James Wu, General Manager Taiwan, JF Renewables, said: “Our long-term partnership with HLPE represents a solid business development plan for JF Renewables and the Taiwan offshore wind industry. HLPE is a professional power engineering company with more than 50 years of onshore electrical experiences and now actively developing their offshore capabilities through the collaboration with JF Renewables to which we are strongly committed. As the energy transition accelerates here, there is a growing need for a localised workforce to support the construction and, in time, operations and maintenance of these new wind farms. Our decade of ‘lessons-learned’ in Europe including expertise in the extremes and superior commitment to safety and risk management makes us perfectly placed to engage with local partners and government institutions to plug the skills gap and nurture new talent.”

Matthew Paterson, Operations Director APAC, JF Renewables, added: “We are thrilled to be working with HLPE to support the planning and delivery of complex high-voltage T&T services, delivered efficiently and safely by certified experts. Our unique approach to project management and execution places the emphasis on schedule planning through digital reporting to drive our decision making. This set up enables us to change shift patterns, team structures, offshore logistic movements and asset availability to attack the project approach from multiple angles and deliver projects on schedule.”

Chen, Cheng-Lung, General Manager, HLPE, commented: “Working with JF Renewables, we have obtained a great improvement on project management, resulting in efficient and productive outcomes. As our primary goal is to complete the work on time with high quality, technique and management are the two inevitable factors. We believe working with these experienced and skilled experts can really contribute to Taiwan’s wind farm industry and create a win-win for corporations.”

