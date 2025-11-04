Energiequelle begins construction of German wind farm

A new wind farm is being built in the municipality of Werther and the rural town of Bleicherode in Germany, featuring four Nordex N163 turbines.

Energiequelle GmbH is developing the project in collaboration with local partners Helmetal eG and FEUER powerair GmbH. Each wind turbine will have a hub height of 164 m and a rated output of 6.8 MW. In theory, this will allow the supply of renewable electricity to around 15 000 households and save approximately 37 000 tpy of CO 2 equivalents.

Project development began 10 years ago. The application under the Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) was submitted in November 2022, and approval was granted in September 2024. Following a bid in the wind energy tender in April 2025, construction has officially commenced. Foundation work is scheduled for April 2026, with full commissioning of all turbines planned for January 2027.

Maria Löther, Project Manager at Energiequelle GmbH in Erfurt, noted: “Both the municipalities and the landowners, as well as our co-operation partners, have shown great patience. The start of construction marks an important milestone and confirms that our trust in the project has paid off.”

Hans-Jürgen Weidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Helmetal eG, added: “Revenue from the wind farm will help refinance a community wind turbine – laying the foundation for local citizens to benefit from the expansion of wind energy in Thuringia.”

Following the launch in Sömmerda, the Werther wind farm is already the second Energiequelle project to be implemented in Thuringia. Additional wind farms are set to begin construction in 2026.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!