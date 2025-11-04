Qair, Deme, and Aspiravi agree on ownership realignment in Scotwind project

Qair has announced a new phase in the ScotWind project, acquiring full ownership of the Ayre offshore wind farm.

As the sole developer of this floating offshore project, Qair reinforces its leadership in floating wind innovation and affirms its long-term commitment to Scotland’s renewable energy goals.

The adjustment reflects a shared decision by the partners to optimise project delivery by aligning ownership with technical expertise. As part of this realignment, Qair has exited the Bowdun offshore wind farm project, with DEME Concessions and Aspiravi International becoming the sole owners.

The Ayre floating offshore wind farm, located to the east of Orkney and north-east of Caithness, will contribute 1 GW of renewable energy to the national grid – enough to power more than 1.2 million households. Construction is expected to commence in 2030.

All parties remain engaged in Thistle Wind Partners TWP, the consortium of Qair, Deme, and Aspiravi, ensuring continued collaboration in preparing and delivering Scotland’s next-generation offshore wind infrastructure.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!