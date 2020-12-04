MHI Vestas prepares for offshore wind localisation plan in Taiwan

MHI Vestas has taken on significant acreage in Taichung Harbour as it ramps up preparations to deliver an ambitious offshore wind localisation plan in Taiwan.

MHI Vestas and developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have secured a 5000 square metre site located centrally in zone 1 of Taichung Harbour adjacent to the pre-assembly quayside of CIP’s Changfang & Xidao Offshore Wind Project, intended for assembly activities for some of the projects to be delivered in Taiwan using V174 technology. This site is being leased from Fortune Extra High Voltage Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fortune Electric Co., Ltd., and will be prepared for MHI Vestas’ operations.

For certain MHI Vestas projects, turbine hub assembly is expected to be carried out on the site, as well as final nacelle-related assembly and testing.

Hub assembly activities at Fortune’s site will involve some of the offshore wind components made locally in Taiwan, including hub plates from Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group (YGG) and spinner covers from the Atech / Fassmer (FACT) joint venture. YGG and FACT are among the many Taiwanese suppliers producing offshore wind turbine components as beneficiaries from MHI Vestas and CIP’s world-leading sustainable localisation plan, which has been approved by Taiwanese authorities.

The Fortune site comes with space for assembly of turbines, warehouse and office space, along with additional capacity for storage of components. The building is also equipped with an overhead cranes and adequate land bearing capacity, to transport large offshore wind turbine components around the site.

This lease agreement comes in the wake of multiple supply chain contracts that have been signed by MHI Vestas in Taiwan to meet the demand from CIP’s Changfang & Xidao Offshore Wind Project, including for local supply of blades, transformer, blade materials (bonding glue, resin, pultruded carbon plates), towers, switchgear, rotor hubs, hub plates, nacelle base frames, low voltage cabinets, UPS systems, and PCM assembly.

At present, MHI Vestas is the only wind turbine manufacturer to procure blades, transformer, blade materials, switchgear, and cables from within Taiwan.