Vestas and DTEK sign MOU on Ukraine’s largest wind energy project

Vestas and DTEK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at COP28 to collaborate on the build out of the second phase of the Tyligulska wind project in the southern part of Ukraine. The agreement outlines the conditions and desire to build the 384 MW second phase of the Tyligulska wind project. The first phase of Tyligulska wind project comprised of 114 MW and was successfully commissioned in the spring of 2023.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our partnership with DTEK again and build the Tyligulska project to support the reconstruction of Ukraine’s energy sector and show that Ukraine is open for business. The project is becoming a reality under extraordinary circumstances, and we look forward to working with DTEK on the final steps towards financial closure. Infrastructure projects of this size in Ukraine currently require additional risk guarantees, and we believe supporting a project as ambitious as this can re-emphasise the EU‘s support to Ukraine. I want to recognise the visionary leadership of DTEK – thank you for the trust you have shown in Vestas,” said Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas.

"We are delighted to once again be working with Vestas at Tyligulska on this ground-breaking project and I would like to thank Henrik Andersen and the team at Vestas for their unwavering support as well as the European Commission and governments of Denmark and Ukraine for their inspiring leadership. The MOU is a declaration of confidence in DTEK and Ukraine, and a signal that we and our partners will not wait for the end of the war to invest in a greener future,” added DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko. “The Tyligulska windfarm will significantly increase the stability of our energy system, help strengthen the country's energy security, and enable Ukraine to become a decarbonisation leader that can act as an energy hub for Europe".

Together, the first and second phases of wind project will have a capacity of 498 MW with a total of 83 wind V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode, making it the largest wind energy project in the country. The cooperation between Vestas and DTEK on this project goes back to 2021 when the second phase of the Tyligulska project was first announced. When the war broke out, the wind project was put on hold. With the signing of the MOU, the two parties reconfirm their joint commitment and resilience to continue to build out the renewable energy sector in Ukraine.

If and when the agreement translates into a firm and unconditional order, Vestas will disclose this in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.

