Finland’s first commercial scale offshore wind farm underway

Work is already in full swing in Korsnäs off the west coast of Finland where one of the most significant industrial projects in the country is in progress. To achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and to enhance Finland's energy self-sufficiency, more electricity from renewable sources is needed.

“Wind power, being a crucial energy source for decarbonisation, makes the Korsnäs project a vital contributor to this transition,” said Klaus Nissen, Project Di-rector at Vattenfall. “Once completed, it will produce fossil-free electricity for over 2 million apartments or 350 000 electrically heated detached houses.”

The Korsnäs wind park will be located near Vaasa in Finland. It will have a 1.3 – 2.5 GW capacity and a potential annual fossil-free electricity production of 5 – 7 TWh. Construction is set to begin in the 2030s, but many steps remain before then. As planning is crucial, the project is currently in its most important phase.

“Geophysical surveys are being conducted to study the seabed, which provides critical input to the environmental impact assessment such as archaeological screening, highlighting of ground risks and data subsequent preliminary foundation design.?This is a prerequisite for further development of the offshore wind farm,” Nissen added.

Additionally birds and bats studies are being conducted along with the effects of ice conditions.

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) report to evaluate potential environmental consequences is now being prepared together with Metsähallitus experts. Metsähallitus manages land and water areas of the Finnish state and selected Vattenfall in 2022 to build the Korsnäs wind farm. The calculations will take into account the entire lifecycle of the project.

Before the construction can begin, a multi-stage permitting process must be completed. This large project will impact nature and the environment on both land and sea, as well as national defence, border management, air traffic, shipping, and local industries like fishing. Vattenfall is collaborating with various parties and authorities to mitigate the effects and to secure that all legally required permits and clearances are met.

Ports play a key role in the operation of offshore wind farms, serving as hubs in the local supply chain. In September 2024, Vattenfall signed a letter of intent with the Port of Kaskinen to explore the possibilities of using the port for logistics during the construction phase, and later for wind turbine maintenance.

An offshore wind farm brings significant changes to a small coastal community, creating numerous jobs and opportunities for various industries beyond the energy sector. There will be a need for services, researchers, safety experts, logistics, and more. Twice a year, Vattenfall and Metsähallitus organise 'Vind café' events for local press and residents to share information, discuss concerns, and listen to feedback. In addition, Vattenfall visits the local schools.

The Korsnäs development has been well received and we have been warmly welcomed by the local community.

“It is our responsibility to show possibilities that come with the project. The locals' interest in the wind farm and how it can benefit them is clear. As developers, we have an important role to play here, as we want society to be part of our process and also give something back in return,” Nissen concluded.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!