LiveLink Aerospace demonstrates air defence technology at Aberdeen offshore wind farm

LiveLink Aerospace, in collaboration with Vattenfall and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, has completed a demonstration of its air defence radar technology at Aberdeen offshore wind farm. The event marks a significant milestone in the UK’s efforts to balance clean energy expansion with national defence priorities.

The LiveLink system, designed to enhance radar surveillance capabilities without emitting signals, was tested across multiple turbines on Vattenfall’s commercially operating wind farm. This demonstration represents a critical step toward commercialising the technology for full scale deployment across offshore wind farms in the UK.

The project is part of a broader initiative supported by the UK’s Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), aimed at mitigating the impact of wind farms on primary surveillance radar and air traffic control systems.

The project was funded via the £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, an initiative introduced as part of the UK’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. Its aim is to fast-track the development and deployment of low-carbon technologies, systems, and business models across power, buildings, and industry. By reducing the cost of decarbonisation, the programme supports the UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy, fosters the growth of green industries, creates new jobs, and strengthens the UK’s position as a global leader in science and innovation.

By enabling real-time situational awareness and advanced threat identification, LiveLink’s passive radar solution offers a promising pathway to secure, scalable offshore wind development. LiveLink, Vattenfall, and ORE Catapult will continue to collaborate on the testing of the technology.

Hugh Riddell, Regional Partnerships Manager at ORE Catapult, said: “LiveLink initially tested their radar technology at ORE Catapult’s Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine in Fife and learnings gained there meant they could expand and test on turbines at Aberdeen offshore wind farm.

“Our partnership with Vattenfall allows UK businesses, such as LiveLink a unique opportunity to deploy, test and demonstrate their innovative technologies at a real, live working wind farm. Testing in these real-world environments is essential to ensure that innovation matures and continuously improved before entering the market and transforming the development of offshore energy.”

Ben Keene, Director of Operations at LiveLink Aerospace, added: “Working with Vattenfall and ORE Catapult at Aberdeen has allowed us to demonstrate how LiveLink’s Air Intelligence System can unlock the full potential of offshore wind while enhancing the UK’s air defence capability. This milestone proves that innovation born in the UK can strengthen both national security and the transition to net zero.

“Importantly, the system also offers significant benefits for wind farm operators, providing improved situational awareness, safety, and coordination across turbine arrays, ensuring offshore renewable projects can operate efficiently and securely alongside national infrastructure.”

Matt Jeans, Operations and Consents Manager at Vattenfall, commented: “This demonstration highlights the power of collaboration between industry and government to solve complex challenges. LiveLink’s technology not only supports the UK’s clean energy goals but also ensures that national security remains uncompromised. At Vattenfall we’re proud to provide a live testing site for British SMEs scaling up technology that can solve challenges for the offshore wind industry.”

When wind turbines are installed out at sea, they create radar clutter which can make it hard for current radar systems to operate effectively. Livelink’s Air Intelligence System is placed on the nacelles of wind turbines and it reduces the radar clutter caused by turbine blades, and eliminates gaps in radar coverage, making it ideal for military and civilian applications. The Air Intelligence System’s passive air defence sensors are highly reliable, scalable, and adaptable to different operational environments.

