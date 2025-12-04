RWE and TotalEnergies to collaborate with ARC marine on OranjeWind wind farm

RWE and TotalEnergies have signed an agreement with ARC marine for the supply of 66 Reef cubes® at a section of the future offshore wind farm OranjeWind, in the Dutch North Sea. Installation of the foundations of OranjeWind will start in 2026. Once the construction of the offshore wind farm is completed, the 66 Reef cubes will be placed at 11 turbine foundations. This will be one of the biggest deployments of artificial reef structures at a wind farm in the North Sea to date. With this nature-inclusive project, the companies aim to further enhance the provision of habitats for marine life and research local biodiversity.

In total, 66 Reef cubes will be deployed creating 1440 m2 of surface habitat. Each Reef cube weighs almost 6000 kg, is 1.5 m in height and are made of low-carbon, recycled materials that are certified safe for the marine environment. Shell materials will be included in the mix to promote native oyster settlement and long-term habitat formation. The cuboid design of the cubes is proven for stability, efficient transport and ease of deployment. They will remain in place for the full operational lifetime of OranjeWind.

The Reef cubes contain cavities and textures which are expected to make them an attractive habitat for marine flora and fauna. Earlier research by ARC marine in the North Sea has shown that a wide range of species lived in and directly around the Reef cubes during trials. The expectation is that similar results will be delivered at the OranjeWind wind farm. Cod and native oysters have been selected as focal species because they create wider ecological benefits. By providing the habitat and shelter they require, the project is expected to support a much broader community of marine life across the ecosystem.

Tobias Keitel, Chief Technology Officer RWE Offshore, said: “We are proud that the OranjeWind project can make a contribution to biodiversity in the North Sea through the deployment of ARC marine’s Reef cubes. This is fully aligned with RWE’s commitment to making a positive contribution to biodiversity with our projects and assets.”

Jean Gavalda, Director Offshore Wind Construction at TotalEnergies, added: “Together with our partner RWE and in alignment with the Dutch regulator’s guidance, OranjeWind is deploying ARC marine’s Reef cubes. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to combining renewable energy development with marine biodiversity protection, creating new habitats for North Sea wildlife.”

Tom Birbeck, CEO ARC marine, concluded: “RWE and TotalEnergies placing this order with ARC marine marks the transition from pilot to full commercial delivery. It shows that leading developers are now implementing Nature-Inclusive Design at scale, not just testing it. OranjeWind proves that biodiversity enhancement can fit seamlessly within standard offshore construction, providing measurable ecological value alongside asset protection. Our mission has always been to make NID practical, scalable and measurable and seeing it delivered here is a major step forward for the industry.”

