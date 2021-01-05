Albanian government to invest in wind energy

The government of Albania has announced plans for launching the first tender for the construction of utility-scale onshore wind power plants, which will contribute to the improvement of the country’s future energy supply, and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The tender, expected to be launched early in 2021, will be the first in a planned series of investments in wind energy projects and was supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with additional financial grant support of €650 000 provided by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The EBRD has been a force in promoting renewable solar and wind power in Albania through a combination of policy engagement, technical assistance and investments. Earlier in 2020, it supported Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy in launching tenders for the 140 MW Karavasta and the 100 MW Spitallë solar photovoltaic projects.

Prospective bidders can propose projects with a minimum capacity of 30 MW and a maximum capacity of 75 MW. Through this tender process, the ministry will select projects totalling 150 MW that will receive support measures.

The first wind power plants tender will diversify the country’s energy sources, increase its resilience to climate change and is expected to attract foreign investment.

SECO is the Swiss government’s leading office for economic affairs, including international economic development cooperation. It promotes framework conditions and governance principles for economic and trade development in partner countries by sharing its expertise and financing projects. In the last two decades, Switzerland has provided CHF38 million grant funding for Albania’s energy sector.