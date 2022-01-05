a.s.r. acquires part of Princess Ariane wind farm

Vattenfall is to sell part of Prinses Ariane wind farm in the Wieringermeer, the Netherlands, to a.s.r. As a result, a.s.r. will be the owner of 32 of the 82 turbines on the Dutch onshore wind farm. The 32 turbines have a combined capacity of 118 MW, which is comparable to the power supply of 114 000 households per year. In this way, a.s.r. makes a positive contribution to the energy transition and to preserving a sustainable living environment. Vattenfall will continue to service the turbines and take up the electricity from the wind turbines.

a.s.r. will significantly reduce the CO 2 emissions in the investments and insurance portfolios in the coming years. In addition, a.s.r. wants to have €4.5 billion in investments on its balance sheet that contribute to a more sustainable world by 2024. The purchase of these wind turbines is indeed such an impact investment. For Vattenfall, the sale fits within the strategy of making fossil-free living possible within one generation. Vattenfall invests heavily in the development of wind and solar energy as well as energy storage. In the coming years, renewable sources are to replace fossil fuels and further increase the share of green energy.

Dick Gort, CEO a.s.r. real estate: “a.s.r. wants to be a leader in corporate sustainability and remain in the front runners group of sustainable insurers. I am proud that in 2021, following on from the purchase of the Jaap Rodenburg wind farm in Almere, we are now also purchasing part of the largest onshore wind farm in the Netherlands. In doing so, we increase our share in sustainable energy projects. We continue to look at the opportunities to invest in renewable energy sources that contribute to the energy transition and a sustainable living environment.”

Martijn Hagens, CEO Vattenfall Netherlands: “To make fossil-free living possible within one generation, we want to accelerate the energy transition. By selling these 32 turbines to a.s.r. we create financial space to start new projects and bring our ambitions closer. As a.s.r. is committing itself for the long-term and upholding all agreements made it will also give the residents of Wieringermeer confidence.”

