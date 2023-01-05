Boralex acquires 50% interest in five US wind farms

Boralex Inc., a leader in renewable energy, has completed the acquisition of EDF Renewables North America’s (EDF Renewables) interest in five operating wind farms with a total installed capacity of 894 MW, located in Texas and New Mexico, the US. EDF Renewables’ interest represents 447 MW of installed capacity. With this acquisition, Boralex's total installed capacity worldwide will increase to 2956 MW, marking a significant step towards achieving Boralex’s 2025 Strategic Plan.

“Located in one of the US’ most robust wind resources areas, these wind farms will grow and diversify our presence in the US. This acquisition represents Boralex's entry into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) markets,” said Patrick Decostre, President and CEO of Boralex. “This acquisition highlights the strategic, creative, and persistent approach to acquisitions our reputation is built upon. I am extremely proud of the Boralex team who worked together to make this a reality.”

“Considering EDF Renewables’ extensive development capabilities throughout North America, divestures provide an opportunity to rebalance our portfolio of owned assets,” added Luis Silva, Chief Financial Officer, EDF Renewables. “We are grateful to have worked constructively with the local stakeholders in Texas and New Mexico over the last decade and are pleased to partner with Boralex on this transfer of ownership.”

Financial highlights

Purchase price, net of cash, and certain production tax credits receivable: CAN$339.7 million (US$249.8 million), subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

Boralex will fund the purchase price from available cash resources.

There is no existing project debt and the existing tax equity investors will continue to monetise the remaining production tax credits.

The portfolio includes two projects with 13-year busbar power purchase agreements (PPAs) and one project with a 3-year hub-settled PPA; for a remaining weighted PPA average life of 10 years. Additionally, the portfolio includes two fully merchant projects.

Expected 2023 contribution to Boralex combined EBITDA (US GAAP) of approximately CAN$39 million (US$28 million). The acquisition will be accounted for as an investment in a joint venture in consolidated financial statements.

Immediately accretive to discretionary cash flow (AFFO), with a 2023 contribution of approximately CAN$25 million (US$18 million) or CAN$0.24 per share, a 19% increase over the consolidated amount generated by Boralex in 2021.

Boralex has a history of optimising the life cycle of its sites; as such, these wind farms will benefit from years of experience in operation, maintenance, and repowering. Furthermore, this acquisition perfectly pairs with Boralex's organic development activities in the US. In recognition of its expertise, Boralex will become the managing member of the partnership.

Commissioned between 2014 and 2016, EDF Renewables developed and built all five wind farms utilising Tier 1 turbine manufacturers. The acquisition will balance Boralex’s current US mix of solar and hydro power generation capacity. Three of the wind farms have long-term PPAs that are well structured with well-established offtakers. The PPAs do not contain fixed shape hedges that have caused recent difficulties in these markets. The other two wind farms are in strong and stable merchant markets, and with current condition of inflation, some merchant exposure will be complementary to the PPAs.

Description of the assets

Hereford

Installed capacity: 200 MW.

Commissioned in: 2014.

Power sold merchant.

Location: Deaf Smith County, Texas.

Longhorn

Installed capacity: 200 MW.

Commissioned in: 2015.

PPA: 3 years remaining.

Location: Floyd and Briscoe Counties, Texas.

Spinning Spur 3

Installed capacity: 194 MW.

Commissioned in: 2015.

PPA: 13 years remaining.

Location: Oldham County, Texas.

Milo

Installed capacity: 50 MW.

Commissioned in: 2016.

Power sold merchant.

Location: Roosevelt County, New Mexico.

Roosevelt

Installed capacity: 250 MW.

Commissioned in: 2015.

PPA: 13 years remaining.

Location: Roosevelt County, New Mexico.

