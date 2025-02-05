DP Energy secures approval for 430 MW wind farm in Australia

DP Energy, an Irish company that develops large renewable energy generation projects in Australia and across the world, has been granted approval from the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water for the Callide wind farm.

Under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999, the approval is a milestone for the wind farm, located in the Calliope Range in Queensland, Australia, which has a capacity of 430 MW.

Construction for the Callide wind farm is expected to commence in 2025 and, upon completion, will produce enough energy to power around 130 000 average Queensland households. The Callide wind farm will also support Queensland’s target of a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The project will create direct employment opportunities during construction and operation, as well as indirect opportunities through increased demand for local products, materials, and services.

This announcement follows the receipt of secretary’s environmental assessment requirements (SEARs) for the 700 MW Euston wind farm in New South Wales, Australia, which is a critical step towards development approval. Other Australian projects include the operational 320 MW Port Augusta renewable energy park in South Australia as well as a pipeline of early stage projects primarily in New South Wales and Queensland.

The company also received approval recently for the Saamis solar project, North America’s largest urban solar project, located in the city of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada.

Headquartered in Buttevant in North Cork, and operating for over 30 years, DP Energy has enabled 1 GW of renewable energy generation through 21 infrastructure projects worldwide. Currently, DP Energy has a 9GW pipeline of renewable energy projects across Ireland, the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Hugh Cantwell, DP Energy Australia’s Head of Development, commented: “After working closely with the department, we are pleased to have achieved this milestone for the project. We look forward to advancing the project towards construction and making a contribution to Queensland’s renewable energy future.”

DP Energy continues to explore offshore renewable energy opportunities, including fixed bottom wind, floating wind, and ocean energy technologies, e.g., wave technology potentials around Ireland’s coast. The company has also recently signed a memorandum of understanding with a large Irish utility generator to explore using green hydrogen as a clean fuel to power existing and future electricity generating stations. DP Energy is researching battery storage and opportunities in international markets, aligning with an overall growth strategy which will see the company delivering projects in additional countries over the next few years.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.